Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,971.85.

CMG stock opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,748.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

