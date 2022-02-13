Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.00 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,588.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,748.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.