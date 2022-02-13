Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CJEWY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,940. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

CJEWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.