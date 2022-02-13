Citigroup Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

