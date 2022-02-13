Citigroup Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

