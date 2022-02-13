Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,763 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

