Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Schrödinger stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

