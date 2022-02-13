Citigroup Inc. Invests $531,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $67.54 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

