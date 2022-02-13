Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,962,008,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $67.15 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

