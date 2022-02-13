Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $101.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.