Citigroup Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $78.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Lyft stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

