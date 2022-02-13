Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

