Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

