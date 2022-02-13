City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in City were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in City by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in City by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

