City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $516.66

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.66 ($6.99) and traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.82). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.82), with a volume of 12,561 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 516.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($321,839.08).

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

