City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Financial Comparison

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. City Office REIT pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 121.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 31.50% 15.56% 4.57% AGNC Investment 58.24% 17.24% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for City Office REIT and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40 AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

City Office REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 4.78 $4.53 million $1.02 17.30 AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 5.73 -$266.00 million $1.19 11.81

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City Office REIT beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.