Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

