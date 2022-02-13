CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Volume Tops $440.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $440.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015055 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,762,066 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

