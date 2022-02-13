Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the January 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

