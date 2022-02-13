CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts recently commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $15.89. 2,869,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,147. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

