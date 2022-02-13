Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 3,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

