Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $62.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

