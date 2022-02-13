Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

FOF opened at $13.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

