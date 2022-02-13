Colliers Securities Weighs in on Impinj, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Impinj in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of PI stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

