Columbia Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

