Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 402.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

