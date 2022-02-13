Columbia Asset Management Has $4.03 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

