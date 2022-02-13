Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.