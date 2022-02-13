Columbia Asset Management Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

