Columbia Asset Management Sells 739 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.