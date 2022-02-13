Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $38.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,617. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

