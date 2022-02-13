Comparing Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) & zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for zvelo and Palantir Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Palantir Technologies 3 3 2 0 1.88

Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 78.44%. Given Palantir Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies is more favorable than zvelo.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies -35.81% 19.62% 12.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares zvelo and Palantir Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 23.47 -$1.17 billion ($0.27) -48.63

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 6.21, suggesting that its share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats zvelo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

zvelo Company Profile

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

