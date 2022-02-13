Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

