Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $414.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $518,333. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 44.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

