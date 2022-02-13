ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

