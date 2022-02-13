Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,800.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.67.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,675.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,726.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,712.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,259.70 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

