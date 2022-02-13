Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,800.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,442.86.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU opened at C$2,129.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2,146.01. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,598.51 and a twelve month high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.