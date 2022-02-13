Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -134.58% -115.53% TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88%

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 238.82 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -6.50 TuSimple $1.84 million 1,906.82 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

IDEX Biometrics ASA presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 214.70%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

TuSimple beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

