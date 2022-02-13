Contrasting SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, meaning that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.21

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.36, suggesting a potential upside of 64.22%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Mitesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

