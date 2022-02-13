Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA opened at $86.47 on Friday. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Copa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,814 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $197,875,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.