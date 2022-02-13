Copernicus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. ProQR Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.1% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
