Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 646,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

