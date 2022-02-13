Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

