Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Grow 14.2% in January, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 14.2% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $509.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.47 and its 200 day moving average is $492.79. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.