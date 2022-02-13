Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,662 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $149,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 5.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

