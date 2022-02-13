Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,923 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLK opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

