Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of QFIN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.