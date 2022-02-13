Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Triton International were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

