Credit Suisse AG Has $4 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,729 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

STM opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

