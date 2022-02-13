Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMDV stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56.

